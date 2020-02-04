Previous
Temples of Relief by judithmullineux
Temples of Relief

This series is part of a larger project re the demise of the public toilet.
These Victorian urinals signify the Victorian concern for sanitation and public health but also lack of concern for women’s toileting needs.
The thought of women exposing their bodies & bodily functions in close proximity to other people was viewed as disreputable.
In a time of demise of the public toilet these urinals need to be preserved as a testament to Birmingham’s proud municipal heritage and the lack of attention paid to women’s toileting needs that continues today.
Judith Mullineux

