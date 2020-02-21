Previous
Martin Parr with personal resonance by judithmullineux
Martin Parr with personal resonance

This photograph by Martin Parr (which is in the exhibition/book Martin Parr in Wales) reminds me of Andy & I. Although I’m the one taking the photos & he’s reading the paper.......
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Judith Mullineux

