Starting to feel prickly and uneasy about crowds by judithmullineux
Starting to feel prickly and uneasy about crowds

This weekend was the first weekend when I felt things were going badly wrong. A serious situation that was not being taken seriously 😒
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Judith Mullineux

