JuJu and Crystal by judithmullineux
JuJu and Crystal

Our granddaughter Crystal has a little Duplo figure she calls JuJu we have the same figure. When we ‘FaceTime’ we each play with our little figure - somehow it makes us feel more connected.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Judith Mullineux

