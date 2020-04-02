Previous
A close up of the frogspawn by judithmullineux
94 / 365

A close up of the frogspawn

Difficult to photograph up close- even with manual focus.....
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Judith Mullineux

@judithmullineux
amateur photography looking to improve
Susan Wakely ace
Love the bubbles.
April 16th, 2020  
