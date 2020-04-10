Previous
Next
My Drugs arrived by judithmullineux
102 / 365

My Drugs arrived

The drugs I need were sent from the QE Hospital Birmingham pharmacy - good old NHS.......
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Judith Mullineux

@judithmullineux
amateur photographer looking to improve
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise