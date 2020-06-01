Previous
‘Just in time’ seating in garden by judithmullineux
‘Just in time’ seating in garden

We ordered various benches/seats for the garden - long delays & cancelled deliveries.
At last we managed to find one that we liked, fitted the space, wasn’t too expensive & could be delivered before too long.....👏👏
1st June 2020

Judith Mullineux

@judithmullineux
