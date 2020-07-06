Previous
Rose Campion by judithmullineux
189 / 365

Rose Campion

I’ve decided to subscribe to a ‘plant identifier’ app. It’s been worth every penny I love it.
I’ve always loved this ubiquitous plant & now I know what it’s name.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Judith Mullineux

