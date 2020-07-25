Previous
Next
Leaf detail by judithmullineux
208 / 365

Leaf detail

25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Judith Mullineux

@judithmullineux
amateur photographer looking to improve
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous repetition of pattern within this leaf.
August 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise