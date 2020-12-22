Previous
Sunset by judithmullineux
306 / 365

Sunset

I took this picture in the summer down south we’d hoped to get down for a few days over Christmas but unable to after all .....COVID Christmas 2020
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Judith Mullineux

amateur photographer looking to improve
