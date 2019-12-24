Sign up
Photo 2883
Wrapping a Gift
I took him shopping so he could get a gift for his sister. Then I told him to wrap it.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
0
0
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S767VL
Taken
23rd December 2019 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
