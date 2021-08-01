Previous
Peace, Be Still by julie
Peace, Be Still

Peace, Be Still

I had a nice time with 3 little ones this morning in Sunday School. We talked about how Jesus called the storm and how He is with us when we go through storms in life.
1st August 2021

Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
