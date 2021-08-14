Previous
Fallen Butterfly by julie
Photo 3393

Fallen Butterfly

This Monarch was in the grass. I tried to lift it gently to a flower, but it would not have it.
14th August 2021

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
