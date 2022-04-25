Previous
Magnolia Tree by julie
Photo 3544

Magnolia Tree

Magnolia tree at the post office. An elderly man saw me taking a picture so he came over to admire the tree too.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
970% complete

