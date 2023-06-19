Sign up
Previous
Photo 3825
Daisies
This little boy picked flowers for his Dad on Father's Day, and the one in his other hand he gave to me. Very sweet. He was in my Sunday School class and we went to play ground the last 15 min.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
1
1
gloria jones
ace
Sweet capture.
June 19th, 2023
