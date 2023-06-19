Previous
Daisies by julie
Photo 3825

Daisies

This little boy picked flowers for his Dad on Father's Day, and the one in his other hand he gave to me. Very sweet. He was in my Sunday School class and we went to play ground the last 15 min.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1047% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Sweet capture.
June 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise