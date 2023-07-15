Previous
Garden Visitor by julie
Photo 3851

Garden Visitor

I really don't know if this is a ladybug or not
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
william wooderson
It looks like one though I've not seen a pink one like this before! Curious.
July 15th, 2023  
