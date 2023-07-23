Previous
Playground at church by julie
Playground at church

She said I used to be able to get away from my brother like this, but not anymore.
Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Susan Wakely ace
Fun times and great capture.
July 23rd, 2023  
