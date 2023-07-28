Previous
Sunflower Field by julie
Sunflower Field

My husband took me to see a sunflower field thats on his way to work. This was my favorite picture. I already have tons of pictures of sunflowers.
Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
