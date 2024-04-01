Previous
Creek waters by julie
Creek waters

I stopped at the park in my way to the dentist and watched the waters rushing for a bit
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Susan Wakely ace
Great flow of water.
April 1st, 2024  
