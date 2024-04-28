Previous
Reading to the Class by julie
Photo 4083

Reading to the Class

She did an excellent job of reading. I did tell the story again afterwards because I know kids don't always pay attention to people reading. But it was nice to see her doing this great job.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a confident pose.
April 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise