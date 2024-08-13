Sign up
Previous
Photo 4175
Begonia
Probably the best looking flower of all that I planted this year. The rest are struggling. This is in partial shade, maybe that's why or it's just hardier.
They seem to have some kind of shiny coating on the petals that makes a sparkle.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Julie Ryan
ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
