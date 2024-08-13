Previous
Begonia by julie
Photo 4175

Begonia

Probably the best looking flower of all that I planted this year. The rest are struggling. This is in partial shade, maybe that's why or it's just hardier.

They seem to have some kind of shiny coating on the petals that makes a sparkle.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise