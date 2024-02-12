Sign up
Photo 663
Red door
Finally figured out how to do selective colour in-camera, its only been 10 years !
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4166
photos
322
followers
443
following
181% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
11th February 2024 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Steve
ace
oh wow, i didn't know you can do that, I wonder if my canon can.
February 12th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Well this is fantastic! Congratulations!
February 12th, 2024
