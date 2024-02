Morning light

Annie asked me to do a challenge I dont normally do, I don't think I have ever entered mfpiac (my favorite image in a collage ) However I wasn't keen to do one about my kitchen which is the current theme for that so I did one about morning which is the monthly challenge. It must be a year since i made the effort to get up to photograph the pretty colours of morning ! I havent got the images all the same size and lined up.. very poor of me haha