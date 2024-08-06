Sign up
Photo 1158
glass
Just a few of my Caithness Glass paperweights. I took a few shots today in readiness for doing the latest mfpiac.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Tags
glass
Lesley
ace
They are beautiful. I’m looking forward to seeing your collage.
August 6th, 2024
