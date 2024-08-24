Previous
Last Monday we visited Worden Park in Leyland and I was quite impressed by this Cedar tree that had been planted to celebrate Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee in 1887. It is now propped up but still looking quite healthy with big fir cones too.
Kathryn M

Susan Wakely
Let’s hope that the tree survives for many more years.
August 24th, 2024  
