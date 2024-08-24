Sign up
Previous
Photo 1176
Worden park
Last Monday we visited Worden Park in Leyland and I was quite impressed by this Cedar tree that had been planted to celebrate Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee in 1887. It is now propped up but still looking quite healthy with big fir cones too.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Kathryn M
Susan Wakely
ace
Let’s hope that the tree survives for many more years.
August 24th, 2024
