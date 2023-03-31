Previous
Museum Day by kathybc
114 / 365

Museum Day

Looking out from the Wise Sons Deli, which is inside the Contemporary Jewish Museum in SF. Saw a fantastic exhibit of Gillian Laub's photography.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Kathy

@kathybc
31% complete

View this month »

