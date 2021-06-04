Sign up
Photo 1392
Duchess
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
1
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life.
1392
photos
24
followers
20
following
381% complete
View this month »
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great example of forced perspective. The chairs in the distanced background make Duchess look like a huge cat.
June 4th, 2021
