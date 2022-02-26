Previous
Next
Duh! by katriak
Photo 1611

Duh!

Now it's Duchess' moment. She was right! Just a tiny bit early. So there's still a meter of snow, but Duchess is not planning to go anywhere from her balcony and wonderful spring sun.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
441% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise