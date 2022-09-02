Sign up
Photo 1741
Duchess
I'm starting to believe that Duchess' meteorological radar is broken. It was 5C (41F) this morning and yet she wanted out and hasn't been asking for her hot pad.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
1741
photos
23
followers
19
following
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd September 2022 7:24am
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
