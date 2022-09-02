Previous
Duchess by katriak
Photo 1741

Duchess

I'm starting to believe that Duchess' meteorological radar is broken. It was 5C (41F) this morning and yet she wanted out and hasn't been asking for her hot pad.
2nd September 2022

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
