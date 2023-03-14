Sign up
Photo 1830
Hopeful Duchess
Duchess has noticed that it's raining. Like pouring down. Water. Could it mean that her favorite season is close?
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
1830
photos
27
followers
20
following
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th March 2023 7:36am
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
