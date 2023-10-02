Sign up
Photo 1937
Transportation
Duchess' preferable method of outing and transportation especially in cool weather
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
1937
photos
23
followers
20
following
Tags
cat
russian blue
duchess
siri
Joanne Diochon
ace
LOL what are servants for, if not to make your life easier?
October 2nd, 2023
