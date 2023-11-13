Previous
Hibernation nest uncovered by katriak
Hibernation nest uncovered

Duchess' favorite spot for this winter is under the blanket. This becomes an issue every night when nasty humans want to steal the blanket. And no, an alternative blanket is not acceptable for her.
Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
