Tourists
One from a trip to Melbourne city Australia. Being a tourist and taking in the views from the Skydeck.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Kazzy
ace
@kazlamont
Update 2017: This year, it will be about improving my creative eye and to improve my use of Lightroom, Photoshop, my Wacom tablet and to...
467
photos
31
followers
71
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Beyond 365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
16th July 2019 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
melbourne
,
people
,
views
,
tourist
,
fuji
