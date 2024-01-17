Previous
Watering Globe by kbird61
17 / 365

Watering Globe

This is my plant-watering globe. I loved the little bubbles in it so I did a close-up shot>
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Kay Hodges

ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool image!
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise