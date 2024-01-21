Sign up
21 / 365
M&M Swirl - Abstract
Been playing with filters and artistic ways to make an interesting photo today!
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Kay Hodges
ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
Views
0
Album
Album 1 - Main
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
21st January 2024 4:27am
Tags
abstract
,
candy
,
m&m
,
artistic
,
swirl
