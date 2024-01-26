Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
Icy Pattern
I am trying to come up with a theme for Fridays. How about Frozen-Friday, at least while it is winter here? This is Ice on the cement in the garage. I thought it looked interesting!
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Kay Hodges
ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
25
25
25
18
26
19
26
26
Views
0
Album 1 - Main
COOLPIX P900
26th January 2024 12:41am
ice
,
winter
,
frozen
,
frozen-friday
