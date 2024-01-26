Previous
Icy Pattern by kbird61
26 / 365

Icy Pattern

I am trying to come up with a theme for Fridays. How about Frozen-Friday, at least while it is winter here? This is Ice on the cement in the garage. I thought it looked interesting!
Kay Hodges

@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
