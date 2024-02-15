Previous
Vintage Wirgin Camera by kbird61
46 / 365

Vintage Wirgin Camera

Found this in the top of the shop today while looking around. It belonged to my Father-in-law and now it is mine! Love it and want to find out more about it!
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Kay Hodges

ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise