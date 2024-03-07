Sign up
Previous
68 / 365
Rusty Store Front
Store Front in Afton. The rusty features caught my eye!
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Kay Hodges
ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
263
photos
9
followers
11
following
18% complete
Photo Details
Tags
door
,
store
,
rust
