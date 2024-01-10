Sign up
Previous
10 / 365
My Snow (removal) Man
I have my very own snowman. He is so good at keeping us dug out during the winter weather.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Kay Hodges
ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Iphone Photos
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
10th January 2024 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
man
,
snowblower
,
windy
