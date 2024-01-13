Previous
Snowy Stream by kbird61
13 / 365

Snowy Stream

Today while the sun was shining I drove around and found this beautiful little stream!
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Kay Hodges

ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous scene. What’s the red on the left hand side?
January 13th, 2024  
Kay Hodges ace
@illinilass I think it is a little water pump so someone can use some of the water in the summertime. Thanks for your comment!
January 13th, 2024  
