16 / 365
Mom
This is my mother-in-law who is 91 years young. She is bright and tech savvy and a great example.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Kay Hodges
ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Iphone Photos
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
16th January 2024 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
,
mom
,
age
