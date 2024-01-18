Sign up
Previous
18 / 365
Quilt Block a Week 17 Jan2024
I do a quilt block-a-week challenge, I loved this block so much that I made 4, using my scrap fabric. It is called Shimmer Star
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Kay Hodges
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
4% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
Iphone Photos
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
18th January 2024 10:06am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sewing
,
fabric
,
quilt-block
,
quiltingm
