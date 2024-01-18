Previous
Quilt Block a Week 17 Jan2024 by kbird61
18 / 365

Quilt Block a Week 17 Jan2024

I do a quilt block-a-week challenge, I loved this block so much that I made 4, using my scrap fabric. It is called Shimmer Star
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Kay Hodges

@kbird61
Photo Details

