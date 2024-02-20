Sign up
51 / 365
Sheep Shears
Sheep Shears
Rusty-Tuesday
Metal
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
0
0
Kay Hodges
ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
197
photos
9
followers
11
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
43
50
50
50
44
51
51
51
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Album 2
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
19th February 2024 11:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
metal
,
sheep
,
shears
,
rusty-tuesday
