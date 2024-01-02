Sign up
Rusty Spring and Frost
This is frost on a rusty gate spring!
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Kay Hodges
ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
Album
Extras - 365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
1st January 2024 11:10pm
Tags
winter
,
rust
,
close-up
,
frost
