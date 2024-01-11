Sign up
11 / 365
Warmth in a Wheelbarrow
A load of firewood brought in from the barn and ready to use to keep us warm on these snowy days!
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Kay Hodges
ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
Photo Details
Album
Extras - 365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
11th January 2024 4:14am
Tags
winter
,
wood
,
logs
,
wheelbarrow
