Previous
13 / 365
Looking North
This is our snowy road, looking towards the north. Been snowy here lately but the sun came out for a while today and we were able to get dug out. More snow is forecasted for tonight!
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Kay Hodges
ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
3% complete
View this month »
Album
Extras - 365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
12th January 2024 10:41pm
Tags
snow
,
road
,
winter
,
scenesoftheroad-63
