Previous
Abandoned by kbird61
26 / 365

Abandoned

Abandoned shed/barn in the wintertime
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Kay Hodges

ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Cold and lonely.
January 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise