49 / 365
Liquified Rose
I did so playing in Photoshop today and tried a lot of different techniques. Fun for another snowy day! Red-February
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Kay Hodges
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
Extras - 365
COOLPIX P900
18th February 2024 1:57am
flower
rose
stylized
liquified
red-february
