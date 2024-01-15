Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Balcony Snow
Snow on the balcony showing a portion of the snow from last night's storm
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
0
0
Kay Hodges
ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
53
photos
3
followers
8
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Latest from all albums
14
7
14
14
15
15
15
8
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
My World
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
14th January 2024 10:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
balcony
,
view
,
storm
