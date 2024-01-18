Sign up
11 / 365
Sunrise - January 2023
This is a Sunrise last January 2023. I have decided I will do a Throw-Back-Thursday using some of my favorites on my Computer. Enjoy!
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Kay Hodges
ace
@kbird61
I love photography and love learning new ways to use my camera. It is my hope, that through participating in the project I can expand...
Tags
winter
,
sunrise
,
throw-back-thursday
,
2023
Cathy 💫
Wow.. Absolutely amazing!!! This is a powerful picture, The cold snow but yet the beautiful sunrise brings so much warmth. Great shot.
January 18th, 2024
Kay Hodges
ace
@kitkat365
Thanks for your lovely comment!
January 18th, 2024
